Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR): A Technical Analysis

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR) is $8.00, The public float for ALLR is 19.10M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.47% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ALLR on June 28, 2023 was 3.72M shares.

ALLR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLR) has decreased by -4.17 when compared to last closing price of 0.18.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -11.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ALLR’s Market Performance

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR) has experienced a -11.09% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -49.58% drop in the past month, and a -93.29% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.21% for ALLR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.49% for ALLR’s stock, with a -98.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ALLR Trading at -54.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.57%, as shares sank -44.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -88.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALLR fell by -11.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -99.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2073. In addition, Allarity Therapeutics Inc. saw -98.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ALLR

The total capital return value is set at -132.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -141.20.

Based on Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR), the company’s capital structure generated 197.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.40.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.