Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (MIMO) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (MIMO) is $0.50, The public float for MIMO is 55.73M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.76% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MIMO on June 28, 2023 was 3.31M shares.

MIMO) stock’s latest price update

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (AMEX: MIMO)’s stock price has plunge by 1.60relation to previous closing price of 0.17. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.51% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MIMO’s Market Performance

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (MIMO) has experienced a -2.51% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -36.79% drop in the past month, and a -78.61% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 26.82% for MIMO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.25% for MIMO stock, with a simple moving average of -87.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MIMO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MIMO stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for MIMO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for MIMO in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $4.75 based on the research report published on March 25th of the previous year 2022.

MIMO Trading at -48.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MIMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 26.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.49%, as shares sank -30.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -69.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MIMO fell by -3.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1751. In addition, Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. saw -86.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MIMO starting from BRANT DAVID MARK ELIAS, who sale 873 shares at the price of $1.87 back on Nov 23. After this action, BRANT DAVID MARK ELIAS now owns 602,295 shares of Airspan Networks Holdings Inc., valued at $1,633 using the latest closing price.

Shalev Uzi, the CTO of Airspan Networks Holdings Inc., sale 483 shares at $1.87 during a trade that took place back on Nov 23, which means that Shalev Uzi is holding 582,988 shares at $903 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MIMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-39.90 for the present operating margin

+39.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. stands at -51.05. Equity return is now at value 100.30, with -56.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.45.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (MIMO) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.