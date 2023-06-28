Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM): A Technical Analysis

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.79. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) is $69.45, which is $18.86 above the current market price. The public float for AEM is 454.02M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AEM on June 28, 2023 was 2.75M shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

AEM) stock’s latest price update

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.37 compared to its previous closing price of 49.19. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 09/28/21 that Gold Miners Agnico Eagle Mines and Kirkland Lake to Merge. Both Stocks Fall.

AEM’s Market Performance

AEM’s stock has risen by 0.57% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.11% and a quarterly drop of -4.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.34% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.47% for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.10% for AEM’s stock, with a -2.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AEM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AEM stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for AEM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AEM in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $60 based on the research report published on April 03rd of the current year 2023.

AEM Trading at -9.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.34%, as shares sank -3.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEM rose by +0.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.48. In addition, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited saw -5.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AEM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.86 for the present operating margin

+29.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited stands at +11.67. The total capital return value is set at 11.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.25. Equity return is now at value 13.90, with 9.50 for asset returns.

Based on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM), the company’s capital structure generated 9.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.42. Total debt to assets is 6.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 79.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.30.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.