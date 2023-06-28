AERWINS Technologies Inc.’s (AWIN) Stock: A -15.28% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of AERWINS Technologies Inc. (AWIN) has seen a 0.74% increase in the past week, with a -24.70% drop in the past month, and a -49.94% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.88% for AWIN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.28% for AWIN’s stock, with a -92.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AWIN) Right Now?

AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AWIN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for AERWINS Technologies Inc. (AWIN) is $1.00, which is $0.59 above the current market price. The public float for AWIN is 52.46M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.46% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AWIN on June 28, 2023 was 138.34K shares.

AWIN) stock’s latest price update

AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AWIN) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 7.09 compared to its previous closing price of 0.38. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AWIN Trading at -33.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AWIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.90%, as shares sank -24.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -55.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AWIN rose by +0.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4751. In addition, AERWINS Technologies Inc. saw -96.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AWIN

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.14.

Conclusion

To put it simply, AERWINS Technologies Inc. (AWIN) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.