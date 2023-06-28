A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (AZ) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: AZ) has decreased by -13.83 when compared to last closing price of 2.53.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -25.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: AZ) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.65. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AZ is 21.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AZ on June 28, 2023 was 117.61K shares.

AZ’s Market Performance

AZ stock saw an increase of -25.60% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 29.76% and a quarterly increase of 98.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.44%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.68% for A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (AZ). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.45% for AZ’s stock, with a simple moving average of 32.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AZ stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for AZ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AZ in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $18 based on the research report published on January 20th of the previous year 2022.

AZ Trading at 25.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.44%, as shares surge +26.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +62.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZ fell by -25.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.30. In addition, A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. saw 71.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AZ

Equity return is now at value -303.40, with -162.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (AZ) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.