Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE)’s stock price has gone rise by 8.07 in comparison to its previous close of 0.32, however, the company has experienced a 3.48% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.72.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE) is $5.80, which is $5.46 above the current market price. The public float for ZYNE is 45.20M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.18% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ZYNE on June 27, 2023 was 176.99K shares.

ZYNE’s Market Performance

The stock of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE) has seen a 3.48% increase in the past week, with a 3.48% rise in the past month, and a -20.62% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.70% for ZYNE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.76% for ZYNE’s stock, with a -38.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZYNE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZYNE stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for ZYNE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ZYNE in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $9 based on the research report published on December 21st of the previous year 2020.

ZYNE Trading at -3.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZYNE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.79%, as shares surge +6.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZYNE rose by +3.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3367. In addition, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -35.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZYNE starting from KISNER DANIEL L, who sale 115 shares at the price of $0.35 back on Jun 14. After this action, KISNER DANIEL L now owns 75,778 shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $40 using the latest closing price.

MOCH KENNETH I, the Director of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 115 shares at $0.35 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that MOCH KENNETH I is holding 75,778 shares at $40 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZYNE

Equity return is now at value -75.10, with -62.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.95.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.