Zura Bio Limited (ZURA) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ: ZURA) is above average at 40.34x, Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Zura Bio Limited (ZURA) is $18.00, which is $8.36 above the current market price. The public float for ZURA is 7.23M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.80% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ZURA on June 27, 2023 was 714.03K shares.

ZURA) stock’s latest price update

Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ: ZURA)’s stock price has gone decline by -23.40 in comparison to its previous close of 11.28, however, the company has experienced a -8.86% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ZURA’s Market Performance

ZURA’s stock has fallen by -8.86% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 28.96% and a quarterly drop of -70.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 24.56% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.33% for Zura Bio Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.49% for ZURA’s stock, with a -12.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZURA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZURA stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for ZURA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ZURA in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $20 based on the research report published on June 22nd of the current year 2023.

ZURA Trading at 17.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZURA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.56%, as shares surge +55.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZURA fell by -8.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.04. In addition, Zura Bio Limited saw -15.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZURA starting from Munshi Amit, who purchase 117,647 shares at the price of $4.25 back on Jun 05. After this action, Munshi Amit now owns 617,640 shares of Zura Bio Limited, valued at $500,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZURA

Equity return is now at value -6.00, with -5.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Zura Bio Limited (ZURA) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.