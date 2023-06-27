Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for ZM is also noteworthy at -0.23. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 26 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ZM is $82.88, which is $16.91 above than the current price. The public float for ZM is 214.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.72% of that float. The average trading volume of ZM on June 27, 2023 was 4.26M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ZM) stock’s latest price update

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) has seen a decline in its stock price by 0.00 in relation to its previous close of 66.62. However, the company has experienced a -4.91% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ZM’s Market Performance

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) has seen a -4.91% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 6.37% gain in the past month and a -3.51% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.99% for ZM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.74% for ZM’s stock, with a -7.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZM stocks, with MoffettNathanson repeating the rating for ZM by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for ZM in the upcoming period, according to MoffettNathanson is $85 based on the research report published on May 23rd of the current year 2023.

ZM Trading at 0.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.48%, as shares surge +2.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZM fell by -4.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.87. In addition, Zoom Video Communications Inc. saw -1.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZM starting from Bawa Aparna, who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $70.18 back on Jun 20. After this action, Bawa Aparna now owns 1,978 shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc., valued at $491,250 using the latest closing price.

Subotovsky Santiago, the Director of Zoom Video Communications Inc., sale 2,070 shares at $68.25 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that Subotovsky Santiago is holding 174,162 shares at $141,269 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZM

Equity return is now at value 0.10, with 0.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.