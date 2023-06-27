XPO Inc. (XPO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

XPO Inc. (NYSE: XPO)’s stock price has gone rise by 4.63 in comparison to its previous close of 52.91, however, the company has experienced a 7.73% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/04/23 that One Sign Inflation Will Wane: It’s Getting Easier to Find Truck Drivers

Is It Worth Investing in XPO Inc. (NYSE: XPO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for XPO Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is above average at 36.31x. The 36-month beta value for XPO is also noteworthy at 2.19.

The public float for XPO is 113.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.08% of that float. The average trading volume of XPO on June 27, 2023 was 2.03M shares.

XPO’s Market Performance

XPO stock saw an increase of 7.73% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 15.14% and a quarterly increase of 77.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.26%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.05% for XPO Inc. (XPO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.84% for XPO’s stock, with a 49.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XPO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XPO stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for XPO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for XPO in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $51 based on the research report published on May 09th of the current year 2023.

XPO Trading at 19.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XPO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.28% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.26%, as shares surge +14.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +66.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XPO rose by +7.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +80.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.29. In addition, XPO Inc. saw 66.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XPO starting from Landry Allison, who sale 1,600 shares at the price of $53.20 back on Jun 16. After this action, Landry Allison now owns 3,360 shares of XPO Inc., valued at $85,120 using the latest closing price.

FRYE J WES, the Director of XPO Inc., purchase 1,500 shares at $35.74 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that FRYE J WES is holding 1,500 shares at $53,610 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In summary, XPO Inc. (XPO) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.