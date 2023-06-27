WestRock Company (WRK) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK) has increased by 4.33 when compared to last closing price of 27.23.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.19.

The public float for WRK is 251.19M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.77% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WRK on June 27, 2023 was 2.41M shares.

WRK’s Market Performance

The stock of WestRock Company (WRK) has seen a -3.63% decrease in the past week, with a 1.68% rise in the past month, and a -0.70% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.65% for WRK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.24% for WRK’s stock, with a simple moving average of -13.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WRK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WRK stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for WRK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WRK in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $40 based on the research report published on April 20th of the current year 2023.

WRK Trading at -1.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WRK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.75%, as shares surge +2.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WRK fell by -3.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.80. In addition, WestRock Company saw -19.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WRK starting from Kivits Patrick M., who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $27.38 back on Mar 15. After this action, Kivits Patrick M. now owns 42,132 shares of WestRock Company, valued at $109,520 using the latest closing price.

RUSSELL CURREY M, the Director of WestRock Company, sale 55,000 shares at $36.51 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that RUSSELL CURREY M is holding 245,271 shares at $2,007,830 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WRK

Equity return is now at value -11.20, with -4.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, WestRock Company (WRK) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.