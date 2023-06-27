Western Digital Corporation (WDC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC)’s stock price has plunge by 0.41relation to previous closing price of 37.56. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.59% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/05/23 that A Merger of Western Digital and Kioxia Makes Sense, This Analyst Says. Here’s Why.

Is It Worth Investing in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.66.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Western Digital Corporation (WDC) is $44.60, which is $7.78 above the current market price. The public float for WDC is 316.77M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.33% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WDC on June 27, 2023 was 3.87M shares.

WDC’s Market Performance

WDC stock saw a decrease of -3.59% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.36% and a quarterly a decrease of 7.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.09%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.72% for Western Digital Corporation (WDC). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.54% for WDC’s stock, with a 2.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WDC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WDC stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for WDC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WDC in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $35 based on the research report published on April 24th of the current year 2023.

WDC Trading at 2.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WDC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.09%, as shares sank -5.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WDC fell by -3.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.41. In addition, Western Digital Corporation saw 19.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WDC starting from Zamiska Gene M., who sale 2,169 shares at the price of $40.90 back on Sep 07. After this action, Zamiska Gene M. now owns 31,554 shares of Western Digital Corporation, valued at $88,712 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WDC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.52 for the present operating margin

+32.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Western Digital Corporation stands at +7.98. The total capital return value is set at 13.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.71. Equity return is now at value -5.80, with -2.70 for asset returns.

Based on Western Digital Corporation (WDC), the company’s capital structure generated 60.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.52. Total debt to assets is 27.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Western Digital Corporation (WDC) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.