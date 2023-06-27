Weave Communications Inc. (WEAV) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of Weave Communications Inc. (WEAV) has gone up by 20.56% for the week, with a 31.08% rise in the past month and a 103.91% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.29% for WEAV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.44% for WEAV’s stock, with a 83.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Weave Communications Inc. (NYSE: WEAV) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Weave Communications Inc. (WEAV) is $7.21, which is -$3.84 below the current market price. The public float for WEAV is 61.74M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.85% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WEAV on June 27, 2023 was 625.79K shares.

WEAV) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Weave Communications Inc. (NYSE: WEAV) has jumped by 8.54 compared to previous close of 9.13. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 20.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WEAV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WEAV stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for WEAV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WEAV in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $13 based on the research report published on June 26th of the current year 2023.

WEAV Trading at 52.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WEAV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 8.54% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.34%, as shares surge +30.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +121.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WEAV rose by +20.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +59.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.21. In addition, Weave Communications Inc. saw 116.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WEAV starting from Hyde Matthew C., who sale 5,353 shares at the price of $5.30 back on May 05. After this action, Hyde Matthew C. now owns 601,873 shares of Weave Communications Inc., valued at $28,386 using the latest closing price.

Goodsell Erin, the Chief Legal Officer & Corp.Sec of Weave Communications Inc., sale 2,500 shares at $5.31 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Goodsell Erin is holding 745,104 shares at $13,267 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WEAV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.97 for the present operating margin

+62.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Weave Communications Inc. stands at -35.00. The total capital return value is set at -33.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -37.54. Equity return is now at value -51.20, with -20.70 for asset returns.

Based on Weave Communications Inc. (WEAV), the company’s capital structure generated 88.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.92. Total debt to assets is 35.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 44.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.70.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Weave Communications Inc. (WEAV) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.