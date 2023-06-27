Viracta Therapeutics Inc. (VIRX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Viracta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRX) has dropped by -10.76 compared to previous close of 1.58. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -10.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Viracta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRX) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for VIRX is at 1.25. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for VIRX is $14.80, which is $13.39 above the current market price. The public float for VIRX is 33.51M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.07% of that float. The average trading volume for VIRX on June 27, 2023 was 241.45K shares.

VIRX’s Market Performance

VIRX stock saw a decrease of -10.76% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -12.96% and a quarterly a decrease of 0.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.26%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.14% for Viracta Therapeutics Inc. (VIRX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.81% for VIRX’s stock, with a -39.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VIRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VIRX stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for VIRX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VIRX in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $10 based on the research report published on February 01st of the previous year 2022.

VIRX Trading at -0.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.26%, as shares sank -4.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIRX fell by -10.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5095. In addition, Viracta Therapeutics Inc. saw -3.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VIRX starting from Chevallard Daniel R., who sale 3,635 shares at the price of $1.42 back on May 25. After this action, Chevallard Daniel R. now owns 92,277 shares of Viracta Therapeutics Inc., valued at $5,160 using the latest closing price.

Chevallard Daniel R., the CFO and COO of Viracta Therapeutics Inc., sale 3,599 shares at $1.68 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that Chevallard Daniel R. is holding 89,023 shares at $6,051 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VIRX

The total capital return value is set at -54.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -53.06. Equity return is now at value -86.50, with -57.60 for asset returns.

Based on Viracta Therapeutics Inc. (VIRX), the company’s capital structure generated 41.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.16. Total debt to assets is 26.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.84.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.36.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Viracta Therapeutics Inc. (VIRX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.