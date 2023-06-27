Uxin Limited (UXIN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) has increased by 12.68 when compared to last closing price of 1.42.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 15.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) Right Now?

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.09x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for UXIN is 0.62. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for UXIN is $413.57, which is $9.65 above the current price. The public float for UXIN is 40.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UXIN on June 27, 2023 was 510.04K shares.

UXIN’s Market Performance

UXIN stock saw an increase of 15.94% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 7.38% and a quarterly increase of -36.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.34%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.65% for Uxin Limited (UXIN). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.64% for UXIN’s stock, with a -47.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

UXIN Trading at 19.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UXIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.34%, as shares surge +15.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UXIN rose by +15.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4185. In addition, Uxin Limited saw -44.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UXIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.29 for the present operating margin

+2.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Uxin Limited stands at -8.75. Equity return is now at value -23.10, with 29.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.29 and the total asset turnover is 1.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.67.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Uxin Limited (UXIN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.