Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY) has jumped by 13.42 compared to previous close of 1.49. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 15.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) is $5.25, which is $3.71 above the current market price. The public float for UNCY is 8.84M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.85% of that float. On June 27, 2023, UNCY’s average trading volume was 281.44K shares.

UNCY’s Market Performance

The stock of Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) has seen a 15.75% increase in the past week, with a 19.01% rise in the past month, and a -11.52% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.84% for UNCY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.00% for UNCY’s stock, with a 64.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

UNCY Trading at 13.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNCY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.98%, as shares surge +17.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UNCY rose by +15.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +123.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5217. In addition, Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. saw 212.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UNCY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1898.21 for the present operating margin

+99.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. stands at -1898.84.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.