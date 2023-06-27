Home  »  Business   »  Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of TC Energy...

Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of TC Energy Corporation’s (TRP) Stock

The stock of TC Energy Corporation (TRP) has gone up by 0.59% for the week, with a 2.38% rise in the past month and a 7.79% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.93% for TRP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.75% for TRP’s stock, with a simple moving average of -2.90% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TC Energy Corporation (NYSE: TRP) Right Now?

TC Energy Corporation (NYSE: TRP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for TRP is at 0.88.

The public float for TRP is 1.01B, and currently, shorts hold a 2.81% of that float. The average trading volume for TRP on June 27, 2023 was 1.78M shares.

TRP) stock’s latest price update

TC Energy Corporation (NYSE: TRP) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 4.00 compared to its previous closing price of 39.26. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TRP Trading at -0.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.26%, as shares surge +3.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRP rose by +0.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.60. In addition, TC Energy Corporation saw 2.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TRP

Equity return is now at value 5.00, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TC Energy Corporation (TRP) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

