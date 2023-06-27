Understanding the 2.07% Volatility Levels of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s (UNH) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) has seen a 4.49% increase in the past week, with a -0.37% drop in the past month, and a 0.64% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.07% for UNH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.63% for UNH’s stock, with a simple moving average of -4.69% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) Right Now?

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for UNH is 0.67. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 21 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for UNH is $581.50, which is $105.37 above the current price. The public float for UNH is 929.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UNH on June 27, 2023 was 3.39M shares.

UNH) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) has jumped by 0.43 compared to previous close of 477.00. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported 9 hours ago that Amedisys Agrees to UnitedHealth Takeover, Scraps Option Care Health Merger

Analysts’ Opinion of UNH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UNH stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for UNH by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for UNH in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $580 based on the research report published on May 26th of the current year 2023.

UNH Trading at -1.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.93%, as shares surge +0.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UNH rose by +4.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $482.15. In addition, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated saw -9.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UNH starting from WITTY ANDREW, who sale 6,160 shares at the price of $487.49 back on Apr 27. After this action, WITTY ANDREW now owns 86,564 shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, valued at $3,002,949 using the latest closing price.

McSweeney Erin, the EVP Chief People Officer of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, sale 761 shares at $494.80 during a trade that took place back on Apr 25, which means that McSweeney Erin is holding 9,293 shares at $376,543 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UNH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.77 for the present operating margin

The net margin for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated stands at +6.21. The total capital return value is set at 20.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.86. Equity return is now at value 27.00, with 8.30 for asset returns.

Based on UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH), the company’s capital structure generated 80.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.54. Total debt to assets is 24.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 75.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Conclusion

In conclusion, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.