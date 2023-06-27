Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, UGP stock has gone down by -2.15%, with a monthly gain of 8.33% and a quarterly surge of 43.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.15%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.57% for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.13% for UGP’s stock, with a 33.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE: UGP) Right Now?

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE: UGP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.22. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) is $3.53, which is -$0.12 below the current market price. The public float for UGP is 751.88M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UGP on June 27, 2023 was 1.44M shares.

UGP) stock’s latest price update

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE: UGP)’s stock price has decreased by -2.67 compared to its previous closing price of 3.74. However, the company has seen a -2.15% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of UGP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UGP stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for UGP by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for UGP in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $3.80 based on the research report published on June 23rd of the current year 2023.

UGP Trading at 9.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UGP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.15%, as shares surge +10.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UGP fell by -1.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.62. In addition, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. saw 50.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UGP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.56 for the present operating margin

+5.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. stands at +1.04. The total capital return value is set at 13.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.50. Equity return is now at value 14.20, with 4.60 for asset returns.

Based on Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP), the company’s capital structure generated 113.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.13. Total debt to assets is 36.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.57 and the total asset turnover is 3.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.