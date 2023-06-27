Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) has decreased by -0.86 when compared to last closing price of 64.03. Despite this, the company has experienced a -6.16% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/10/23 that Twilio Guidance Is ‘Tough Pill to Swallow.’ The Stock Is Sinking.

Is It Worth Investing in Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.40. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 17 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Twilio Inc. (TWLO) by analysts is $63.40, which is $3.47 above the current market price. The public float for TWLO is 173.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.12% of that float. On June 27, 2023, the average trading volume of TWLO was 4.70M shares.

TWLO’s Market Performance

The stock of Twilio Inc. (TWLO) has seen a -6.16% decrease in the past week, with a 3.37% rise in the past month, and a 3.25% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.63% for TWLO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.89% for TWLO stock, with a simple moving average of 5.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TWLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TWLO stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for TWLO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TWLO in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $55 based on the research report published on May 12th of the current year 2023.

TWLO Trading at 8.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.99%, as shares surge +7.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWLO fell by -6.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.59. In addition, Twilio Inc. saw 29.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWLO starting from Viggiano Aidan, who sale 8,456 shares at the price of $63.43 back on Jun 09. After this action, Viggiano Aidan now owns 204,441 shares of Twilio Inc., valued at $536,364 using the latest closing price.

DONIO ELENA A., the President, Data & Applications of Twilio Inc., sale 6,485 shares at $67.07 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that DONIO ELENA A. is holding 425,177 shares at $434,917 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TWLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.96 for the present operating margin

+46.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Twilio Inc. stands at -32.83. The total capital return value is set at -8.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.47. Equity return is now at value -13.00, with -10.90 for asset returns.

Based on Twilio Inc. (TWLO), the company’s capital structure generated 11.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.50. Total debt to assets is 9.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.87.

Conclusion

To sum up, Twilio Inc. (TWLO) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.