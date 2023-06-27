Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) Stock Sees a-0.85 Decrease

In the past week, TCOM stock has gone down by -5.58%, with a monthly gain of 6.15% and a quarterly plunge of -6.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.22%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.97% for Trip.com Group Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.39% for TCOM’s stock, with a simple moving average of 3.50% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) is 28.59x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TCOM is 0.55.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for TCOM is 646.05M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.04% of that float. On June 27, 2023, TCOM’s average trading volume was 4.90M shares.

TCOM) stock’s latest price update

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.85 compared to its previous closing price of 34.28. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TCOM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TCOM stocks, with China Renaissance repeating the rating for TCOM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TCOM in the upcoming period, according to China Renaissance is $46 based on the research report published on June 09th of the current year 2023.

TCOM Trading at -1.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.22%, as shares surge +8.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCOM fell by -5.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.61. In addition, Trip.com Group Limited saw -1.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TCOM

Equity return is now at value 5.10, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.