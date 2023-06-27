Trio Petroleum Corp. (TPET) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The volatility ratio for the week is 20.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.37% for TPET. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -27.11% for TPET’s stock, with a -43.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Trio Petroleum Corp. (AMEX: TPET) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for TPET is 9.00M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.51% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TPET on June 27, 2023 was 205.15K shares.

TPET) stock’s latest price update

Trio Petroleum Corp. (AMEX: TPET)’s stock price has soared by 7.93 in relation to previous closing price of 0.88. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -16.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TPET Trading at -43.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.19%, as shares sank -38.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPET fell by -16.09%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2733. In addition, Trio Petroleum Corp. saw -58.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TPET

Equity return is now at value -98.10, with -45.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Trio Petroleum Corp. (TPET) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.