Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TRVI is 0.80. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI) is $7.33, which is $4.98 above the current market price. The public float for TRVI is 57.54M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.42% of that float. On June 27, 2023, TRVI’s average trading volume was 361.42K shares.

TRVI) stock’s latest price update

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVI)’s stock price has gone decline by -14.23 in comparison to its previous close of 2.74, however, the company has experienced a -4.47% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TRVI’s Market Performance

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI) has experienced a -4.47% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.08% drop in the past month, and a 30.56% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.26% for TRVI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.01% for TRVI’s stock, with a 3.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRVI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRVI stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for TRVI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TRVI in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $6 based on the research report published on April 12th of the current year 2023.

TRVI Trading at -11.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.33%, as shares sank -4.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRVI fell by -4.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.47. In addition, Trevi Therapeutics Inc. saw 21.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRVI starting from Delfini Lisa, who sale 610 shares at the price of $2.64 back on Jun 12. After this action, Delfini Lisa now owns 29,599 shares of Trevi Therapeutics Inc., valued at $1,610 using the latest closing price.

Delfini Lisa, the Chief Financial Officer of Trevi Therapeutics Inc., sale 562 shares at $2.89 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Delfini Lisa is holding 27,918 shares at $1,624 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRVI

The total capital return value is set at -40.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -43.07. Equity return is now at value -29.70, with -25.10 for asset returns.

Based on Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI), the company’s capital structure generated 8.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.87. Total debt to assets is 7.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.85.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.15.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.