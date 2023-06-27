Trading Update: Pinterest Inc. (PINS) Stock Endures 3.33% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Pinterest Inc. (PINS) has gone up by 0.99% for the week, with a 5.35% rise in the past month and a -6.77% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.33% for PINS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.56% for PINS stock, with a simple moving average of 3.41% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.99.

The public float for PINS is 582.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.20% of that float. On June 27, 2023, the average trading volume of PINS was 11.63M shares.

PINS) stock’s latest price update

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.40 in relation to its previous close of 26.24. However, the company has experienced a 0.99% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of PINS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PINS stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for PINS by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for PINS in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $23 based on the research report published on June 08th of the current year 2023.

PINS Trading at 5.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PINS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.89%, as shares surge +7.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PINS rose by +0.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.59. In addition, Pinterest Inc. saw 5.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PINS starting from Silbermann Benjamin, who sale 130,000 shares at the price of $26.00 back on Jun 22. After this action, Silbermann Benjamin now owns 0 shares of Pinterest Inc., valued at $3,380,117 using the latest closing price.

Silbermann Benjamin, the Executive Chairman, Co-F of Pinterest Inc., sale 100,000 shares at $25.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Silbermann Benjamin is holding 0 shares at $2,500,490 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PINS

Equity return is now at value -9.50, with -8.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Pinterest Inc. (PINS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.