Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: TIVC)’s stock price has increased by 64.54 compared to its previous closing price of 0.10. However, the company has seen a 51.52% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: TIVC) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for TIVC is 26.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.31% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TIVC on June 27, 2023 was 3.44M shares.

TIVC’s Market Performance

TIVC stock saw an increase of 51.52% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 37.25% and a quarterly increase of -6.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.92%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.85% for Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 63.08% for TIVC stock, with a simple moving average of -77.24% for the last 200 days.

TIVC Trading at 32.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIVC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.92%, as shares surge +52.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIVC rose by +54.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1039. In addition, Tivic Health Systems Inc. saw -74.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TIVC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-548.80 for the present operating margin

+15.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tivic Health Systems Inc. stands at -548.70. Equity return is now at value -175.00, with -123.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.53.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.