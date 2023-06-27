Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TMBR is 0.06. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TMBR is $11.00, which is $8.78 above the current price. The public float for TMBR is 3.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.80% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TMBR on June 27, 2023 was 463.01K shares.

TMBR) stock’s latest price update

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: TMBR) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 7.77 compared to its previous closing price of 2.06. However, the company has seen a gain of 11.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TMBR’s Market Performance

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) has seen a 11.00% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 56.34% gain in the past month and a 5.71% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.03% for TMBR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 25.97% for TMBR’s stock, with a -11.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TMBR Trading at 38.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.83%, as shares surge +57.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMBR rose by +11.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.80. In addition, Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 26.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TMBR

The total capital return value is set at -762.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1,126.40. Equity return is now at value -524.70, with -207.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.59.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.