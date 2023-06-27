The Southern Company (SO) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 23.21x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.51. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for The Southern Company (SO) by analysts is $73.31, which is $1.77 above the current market price. The public float for SO is 1.09B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.24% of that float. On June 27, 2023, the average trading volume of SO was 4.13M shares.

The Southern Company (NYSE: SO)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.82 in comparison to its previous close of 70.45, however, the company has experienced a -0.04% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SO’s Market Performance

SO’s stock has fallen by -0.04% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.24% and a quarterly rise of 4.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.91% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.67% for The Southern Company. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.96% for SO’s stock, with a 3.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SO stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for SO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SO in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $80 based on the research report published on June 08th of the current year 2023.

SO Trading at -0.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.91%, as shares surge +2.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SO fell by -0.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.45. In addition, The Southern Company saw 0.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SO starting from Kuczynski Stephen E, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $71.48 back on Jun 12. After this action, Kuczynski Stephen E now owns 136,284 shares of The Southern Company, valued at $357,400 using the latest closing price.

FANNING THOMAS A, the Director of The Southern Company, sale 50,000 shares at $70.76 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that FANNING THOMAS A is holding 844,239 shares at $3,538,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.33 for the present operating margin

+24.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Southern Company stands at +12.07. The total capital return value is set at 6.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.36. Equity return is now at value 11.10, with 2.50 for asset returns.

Based on The Southern Company (SO), the company’s capital structure generated 194.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.04. Total debt to assets is 43.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 171.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.

Conclusion

To sum up, The Southern Company (SO) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.