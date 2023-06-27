The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (NYSE: IPG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for IPG is 1.12.

The public float for IPG is 384.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.82% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IPG on June 27, 2023 was 4.83M shares.

IPG) stock’s latest price update

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (NYSE: IPG)’s stock price has increased by 1.25 compared to its previous closing price of 38.48. However, the company has seen a -2.70% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/27/23 that Tech Slump Weighs on IPG Revenues

IPG’s Market Performance

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) has experienced a -2.70% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.59% rise in the past month, and a 11.19% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.02% for IPG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.10% for IPG’s stock, with a 14.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IPG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IPG stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for IPG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IPG in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $40 based on the research report published on March 30th of the current year 2023.

IPG Trading at 3.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IPG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.93%, as shares surge +3.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IPG fell by -2.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.07. In addition, The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. saw 16.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IPG starting from HUDSON DAWN E, who sale 5,950 shares at the price of $33.15 back on Mar 15. After this action, HUDSON DAWN E now owns 26,930 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc., valued at $197,242 using the latest closing price.

Carter-Miller Jocelyn, the Director of The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc., sale 6,425 shares at $35.50 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Carter-Miller Jocelyn is holding 31,789 shares at $228,088 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IPG

Equity return is now at value 25.80, with 5.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.