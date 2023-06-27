The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Auddia Inc.’s (AUUD) Stock

The stock of Auddia Inc. (AUUD) has gone down by -3.29% for the week, with a -7.33% drop in the past month and a -44.40% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 20.80% for AUUD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.00% for AUUD’s stock, with a -50.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ: AUUD) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Auddia Inc. (AUUD) is $1.50, which is $3.53 above the current market price. The public float for AUUD is 17.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.50% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AUUD on June 27, 2023 was 3.85M shares.

AUUD) stock’s latest price update

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ: AUUD) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 5.02 compared to its previous closing price of 0.45. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AUUD Trading at -3.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUUD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.54%, as shares sank -2.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUUD fell by -3.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4970. In addition, Auddia Inc. saw -50.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AUUD starting from Thramann Jeffrey John, who purchase 6,500 shares at the price of $0.99 back on Jul 14. After this action, Thramann Jeffrey John now owns 1,740,859 shares of Auddia Inc., valued at $6,449 using the latest closing price.

Thramann Jeffrey John, the Executive Chairman of Auddia Inc., purchase 2,500 shares at $0.96 during a trade that took place back on Jul 12, which means that Thramann Jeffrey John is holding 1,734,359 shares at $2,412 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AUUD

Equity return is now at value -121.70, with -106.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Auddia Inc. (AUUD) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.