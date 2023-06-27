The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NAPA) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NYSE: NAPA) is above average at 26.72x,

The public float for NAPA is 42.81M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.86% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NAPA on June 27, 2023 was 698.49K shares.

The stock price of The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NYSE: NAPA) has jumped by 0.76 compared to previous close of 13.10. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 09/29/22 that Duckhorn Hits 52-Week Low. Winemaker’s Stock Isn’t Aging Well.

NAPA’s Market Performance

The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NAPA) has experienced a -3.37% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.53% drop in the past month, and a -15.44% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.68% for NAPA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.59% for NAPA’s stock, with a -13.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NAPA Trading at -6.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NAPA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.02%, as shares surge +1.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NAPA fell by -3.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.56. In addition, The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. saw -20.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NAPA starting from Mallard Holdco, LLC, who sale 6,000,000 shares at the price of $15.35 back on Apr 06. After this action, Mallard Holdco, LLC now owns 62,147,261 shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc., valued at $92,100,000 using the latest closing price.

Sullivan Sean B.A., the of The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc., sale 26,081 shares at $15.46 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Sullivan Sean B.A. is holding 135,651 shares at $403,105 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NAPA

Equity return is now at value 6.40, with 4.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NAPA) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.