The Arena Group Holdings Inc. (AREN) Stock Observes -52.68% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of The Arena Group Holdings Inc. (AREN) has seen a 10.19% increase in the past week, with a 17.77% gain in the past month, and a -5.95% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.18% for AREN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.44% for AREN’s stock, with a -52.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Arena Group Holdings Inc. (AMEX: AREN) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for AREN is also noteworthy at 0.19.

The average price estimated by analysts for AREN is $12.00, which is $7.89 above than the current price. The public float for AREN is 15.01M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.22% of that float. The average trading volume of AREN on June 27, 2023 was 76.74K shares.

AREN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of The Arena Group Holdings Inc. (AMEX: AREN) has jumped by 12.30 compared to previous close of 3.66. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported 4 hours ago that Group Black in Talks to Buy Sports Illustrated Publisher

AREN Trading at 5.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AREN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.68%, as shares surge +12.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AREN rose by +10.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.74. In addition, The Arena Group Holdings Inc. saw -61.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AREN starting from B. Riley Financial, Inc., who purchase 102,197 shares at the price of $3.65 back on Jun 23. After this action, B. Riley Financial, Inc. now owns 1,363,246 shares of The Arena Group Holdings Inc., valued at $372,661 using the latest closing price.

B. Riley Financial, Inc., the 10% Owner of The Arena Group Holdings Inc., purchase 100,000 shares at $3.64 during a trade that took place back on Jun 23, which means that B. Riley Financial, Inc. is holding 1,588,642 shares at $364,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AREN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.09 for the present operating margin

+31.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Arena Group Holdings Inc. stands at -30.50. Equity return is now at value 156.50, with -37.70 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.78 and the total asset turnover is 1.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.24.

Conclusion

In summary, The Arena Group Holdings Inc. (AREN) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.