The -66.33% Simple Moving Average of Digital Media Solutions Inc.’s (DMS) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Digital Media Solutions Inc. (DMS) has seen a 4.35% increase in the past week, with a -9.50% drop in the past month, and a -36.33% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.32% for DMS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.70% for DMS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -66.33% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Digital Media Solutions Inc. (NYSE: DMS) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.54.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Digital Media Solutions Inc. (DMS) is $1.75, which is $1.51 above the current market price. The public float for DMS is 18.30M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.69% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DMS on June 27, 2023 was 141.39K shares.

DMS) stock’s latest price update

Digital Media Solutions Inc. (NYSE: DMS)’s stock price has gone rise by 21.50 in comparison to its previous close of 0.34, however, the company has experienced a 4.35% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

DMS Trading at -22.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.06%, as shares sank -12.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DMS rose by +4.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3977. In addition, Digital Media Solutions Inc. saw -69.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DMS starting from SRENIVAS VASUNDARA, who sale 1,597 shares at the price of $1.16 back on Jul 01. After this action, SRENIVAS VASUNDARA now owns 99,577 shares of Digital Media Solutions Inc., valued at $1,853 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DMS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.75 for the present operating margin

+15.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Digital Media Solutions Inc. stands at -8.17.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.93.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Digital Media Solutions Inc. (DMS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.