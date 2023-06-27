Tenaris S.A. (TS) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE: TS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TS is 1.46. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TS is $40.37, which is $14.33 above the current price. The public float for TS is 590.27M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TS on June 27, 2023 was 2.38M shares.

The stock price of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE: TS) has jumped by 0.28 compared to previous close of 28.39. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TS’s Market Performance

TS’s stock has risen by 2.78% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 10.69% and a quarterly rise of 0.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.90% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.04% for Tenaris S.A. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.30% for TS’s stock, with a -6.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TS stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for TS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TS in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $38 based on the research report published on October 13th of the previous year 2022.

TS Trading at 3.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.90%, as shares surge +10.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TS rose by +2.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.43. In addition, Tenaris S.A. saw -19.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.84 for the present operating margin

+39.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tenaris S.A. stands at +21.71. The total capital return value is set at 23.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.38. Equity return is now at value 23.20, with 18.40 for asset returns.

Based on Tenaris S.A. (TS), the company’s capital structure generated 6.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.70. Total debt to assets is 4.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tenaris S.A. (TS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.