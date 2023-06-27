Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX: TKAT)’s stock price has gone decline by -13.09 in comparison to its previous close of 0.38, however, the company has experienced a -15.38% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX: TKAT) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for TKAT is also noteworthy at 2.69. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TKAT is $1.00, The public float for TKAT is 31.84M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.31% of that float. The average trading volume of TKAT on June 27, 2023 was 126.22K shares.

TKAT’s Market Performance

TKAT stock saw a decrease of -15.38% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -38.32% and a quarterly a decrease of -43.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.80%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.64% for Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -24.70% for TKAT’s stock, with a -55.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TKAT Trading at -36.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TKAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.80%, as shares sank -38.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TKAT fell by -15.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4281. In addition, Takung Art Co. Ltd. saw -40.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TKAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-31.06 for the present operating margin

+76.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Takung Art Co. Ltd. stands at -311.69. Equity return is now at value -20.70, with -15.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.41.

Conclusion

In summary, Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.