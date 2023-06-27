Surgalign Holdings Inc. (SRGA) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for SRGA is also noteworthy at 1.64. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SRGA is $2.25, The public float for SRGA is 8.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.88% of that float. The average trading volume of SRGA on June 27, 2023 was 1.96M shares.

SRGA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Surgalign Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SRGA) has plunged by -18.84 when compared to previous closing price of 0.28, but the company has seen a -81.39% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SRGA’s Market Performance

Surgalign Holdings Inc. (SRGA) has seen a -81.39% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -75.06% decline in the past month and a -86.49% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 71.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 28.07% for SRGA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -71.65% for SRGA’s stock, with a -88.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SRGA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SRGA stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for SRGA by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SRGA in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $1.50 based on the research report published on September 28th of the previous year 2021.

SRGA Trading at -76.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRGA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 28.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 71.55%, as shares sank -73.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -81.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRGA fell by -81.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7684. In addition, Surgalign Holdings Inc. saw -88.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SRGA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-87.02 for the present operating margin

+49.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Surgalign Holdings Inc. stands at -66.61.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.68.

Conclusion

In summary, Surgalign Holdings Inc. (SRGA) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.