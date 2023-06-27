Superior Drilling Products Inc. (SDPI): A Technical Analysis

Superior Drilling Products Inc. (AMEX: SDPI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.15. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Superior Drilling Products Inc. (SDPI) is $2.00, which is $0.73 above the current market price. The public float for SDPI is 9.22M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.28% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SDPI on June 27, 2023 was 61.79K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SDPI) stock’s latest price update

Superior Drilling Products Inc. (AMEX: SDPI) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 13.25 compared to its previous closing price of 1.12. However, the company has seen a gain of 7.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SDPI’s Market Performance

SDPI’s stock has risen by 7.49% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.49% and a quarterly rise of 48.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.07% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.67% for Superior Drilling Products Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.26% for SDPI’s stock, with a 37.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SDPI Trading at 20.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SDPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.29% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.07%, as shares surge +14.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SDPI rose by +7.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1479. In addition, Superior Drilling Products Inc. saw 38.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SDPI starting from Eberwein Jeffrey E., who purchase 2,800 shares at the price of $0.96 back on May 18. After this action, Eberwein Jeffrey E. now owns 1,224,741 shares of Superior Drilling Products Inc., valued at $2,688 using the latest closing price.

Eberwein Jeffrey E., the 10% Owner of Superior Drilling Products Inc., purchase 927 shares at $0.98 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that Eberwein Jeffrey E. is holding 1,221,941 shares at $908 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SDPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.14 for the present operating margin

+48.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Superior Drilling Products Inc. stands at +5.58. The total capital return value is set at 14.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.99. Equity return is now at value 30.30, with 13.70 for asset returns.

Based on Superior Drilling Products Inc. (SDPI), the company’s capital structure generated 78.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.93. Total debt to assets is 36.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 62.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.25 and the total asset turnover is 1.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.19.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Superior Drilling Products Inc. (SDPI) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.