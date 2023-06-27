Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.07. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) is $34.26, which is $14.51 above the current market price. The public float for NOVA is 105.35M, and currently, short sellers hold a 23.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NOVA on June 27, 2023 was 4.00M shares.

NOVA) stock’s latest price update

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA)’s stock price has soared by 3.02 in relation to previous closing price of 18.20. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NOVA’s Market Performance

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) has experienced a -0.05% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 16.17% rise in the past month, and a 42.37% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.21% for NOVA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.07% for NOVA’s stock, with a simple moving average of -0.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOVA stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for NOVA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NOVA in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $35 based on the research report published on April 03rd of the current year 2023.

NOVA Trading at 10.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.09%, as shares surge +15.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOVA fell by -0.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.15. In addition, Sunnova Energy International Inc. saw 4.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOVA starting from Mohamed Akbar, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $14.37 back on May 19. After this action, Mohamed Akbar now owns 83,689 shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc., valued at $143,700 using the latest closing price.

Berger William J, the of Sunnova Energy International Inc., purchase 600 shares at $15.58 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that Berger William J is holding 293,325 shares at $9,348 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.77 for the present operating margin

+33.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sunnova Energy International Inc. stands at -28.98. The total capital return value is set at -1.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.99. Equity return is now at value -16.40, with -2.60 for asset returns.

Based on Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA), the company’s capital structure generated 426.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.01. Total debt to assets is 65.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 409.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.71. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.