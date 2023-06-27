Structure Therapeutics Inc. (GPCR) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Structure Therapeutics Inc. (GPCR) is $44.25, which is $6.3 above the current market price. The public float for GPCR is 12.39M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.14% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GPCR on June 27, 2023 was 92.42K shares.

GPCR) stock’s latest price update

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GPCR)’s stock price has gone rise by 18.35 in comparison to its previous close of 29.32, however, the company has experienced a 8.51% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GPCR’s Market Performance

GPCR’s stock has risen by 8.51% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 28.71% and a quarterly rise of 52.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.40% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.98% for Structure Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.85% for GPCR’s stock, with a 35.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GPCR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GPCR stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for GPCR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GPCR in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $41 based on the research report published on May 25th of the current year 2023.

GPCR Trading at 26.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.40%, as shares surge +19.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPCR rose by +8.51%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.16. In addition, Structure Therapeutics Inc. saw 33.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Structure Therapeutics Inc. (GPCR) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.