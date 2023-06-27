Home  »  Hot Stocks   »  Stellantis N.V. (STLA) Stock: A Study of the Marke...

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Stellantis N.V. (STLA) has seen a -4.27% decrease in the past week, with a 5.46% gain in the past month, and a -3.77% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.32% for STLA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.95% for STLA’s stock, with a 7.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA) Right Now?

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90x compared to its average ratio.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

The public float for STLA is 2.13B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of STLA on June 27, 2023 was 4.50M shares.

STLA) stock’s latest price update

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.85 in relation to its previous close of 16.46. However, the company has experienced a -4.27% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/26/23 that Jeep Maker to Offer Buyouts to Hourly, Salaried Workers

STLA Trading at 0.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.96%, as shares surge +6.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STLA fell by -4.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.33. In addition, Stellantis N.V. saw 16.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Stellantis N.V. (STLA) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

Navigation

Newsletter

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free.

© 2021 All rights reserved​