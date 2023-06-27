SKYX Platforms Corp. (SKYX) Stock Showcases -25.96% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of SKYX Platforms Corp. (SKYX) has seen a -20.92% decrease in the past week, with a -29.87% drop in the past month, and a -37.36% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.05% for SKYX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -25.96% for SKYX’s stock, with a -29.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SKYX is 44.80M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.79% of that float. On June 27, 2023, SKYX’s average trading volume was 290.08K shares.

SKYX) stock’s latest price update

SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX)’s stock price has dropped by -12.55 in relation to previous closing price of 2.55. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -20.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SKYX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SKYX stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for SKYX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SKYX in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $15 based on the research report published on July 28th of the previous year 2022.

SKYX Trading at -31.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKYX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.64%, as shares sank -27.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKYX fell by -20.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.97. In addition, SKYX Platforms Corp. saw -11.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SKYX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-83146.53 for the present operating margin

-2139.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for SKYX Platforms Corp. stands at -84539.95. Equity return is now at value -212.80, with -54.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.20.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of SKYX Platforms Corp. (SKYX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.