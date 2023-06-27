Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) Stock Faces 11.90% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) has seen a -39.70% decrease in the past week, with a -19.75% drop in the past month, and a -19.01% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.88% for SKLZ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -25.31% for SKLZ’s stock, with a -45.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) by analysts is $17.85, The public float for SKLZ is 14.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.67% of that float. On June 27, 2023, the average trading volume of SKLZ was 361.76K shares.

SKLZ) stock’s latest price update

Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ)’s stock price has gone decline by -10.72 in comparison to its previous close of 9.42, however, the company has experienced a -39.70% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/04/21 that Tesla, Moderna, Zillow, Qualcomm, Qorvo: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Analysts’ Opinion of SKLZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SKLZ stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for SKLZ by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for SKLZ in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $0.65 based on the research report published on October 12th of the previous year 2022.

SKLZ Trading at -27.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKLZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.90%, as shares surge +1,573.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1,015.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKLZ rose by +1,106.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +572.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9600. In addition, Skillz Inc. saw -16.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SKLZ starting from Chessen Kevin, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $0.50 back on Jun 05. After this action, Chessen Kevin now owns 50,000 shares of Skillz Inc., valued at $24,900 using the latest closing price.

Paradise Andrew, the Chief Executive Officer of Skillz Inc., purchase 157,344 shares at $0.55 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Paradise Andrew is holding 10,456,647 shares at $86,539 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SKLZ

Equity return is now at value -88.80, with -45.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.