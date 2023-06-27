Should You Invest in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for PEB is at 1.81. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PEB is $16.32, which is $3.13 above the current market price. The public float for PEB is 122.78M, and currently, shorts hold a 17.02% of that float. The average trading volume for PEB on June 27, 2023 was 2.29M shares.

PEB) stock’s latest price update

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB)’s stock price has increased by 1.32 compared to its previous closing price of 12.91. However, the company has seen a -1.21% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PEB’s Market Performance

PEB’s stock has fallen by -1.21% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.28% and a quarterly rise of 1.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.01% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.16% for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.31% for PEB stock, with a simple moving average of -11.70% for the last 200 days.

PEB Trading at -6.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PEB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.01%, as shares sank -3.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PEB fell by -1.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.65. In addition, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust saw -2.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PEB starting from BORTZ JON E, who purchase 3,632 shares at the price of $12.69 back on Jun 22. After this action, BORTZ JON E now owns 1,165,102 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, valued at $46,073 using the latest closing price.

BORTZ JON E, the Chairman and CEO of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, purchase 11,368 shares at $12.59 during a trade that took place back on Jun 21, which means that BORTZ JON E is holding 1,161,470 shares at $143,123 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PEB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.10 for the present operating margin

+10.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stands at -6.27. The total capital return value is set at 1.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.56.

Based on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB), the company’s capital structure generated 91.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.86. Total debt to assets is 44.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 76.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 33.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.22.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.