Senti Biosciences Inc. (SNTI) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SNTI is $4.00, which is $3.15 above the current market price. The public float for SNTI is 30.47M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.51% of that float. The average trading volume for SNTI on June 27, 2023 was 85.82K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SNTI) stock’s latest price update

Senti Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SNTI) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -12.28 compared to its previous closing price of 0.97. However, the company has seen a fall of -13.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SNTI’s Market Performance

Senti Biosciences Inc. (SNTI) has experienced a -13.74% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -11.08% drop in the past month, and a -32.22% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.72% for SNTI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.11% for SNTI’s stock, with a -49.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNTI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNTI stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SNTI by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for SNTI in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $7.50 based on the research report published on October 07th of the previous year 2022.

SNTI Trading at -13.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.51%, as shares sank -10.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNTI fell by -13.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9669. In addition, Senti Biosciences Inc. saw -39.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SNTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1647.90 for the present operating margin

+8.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Senti Biosciences Inc. stands at -1358.14. Equity return is now at value -48.80, with -35.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.68.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Senti Biosciences Inc. (SNTI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.