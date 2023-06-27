SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (ICU) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: ICU) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 7.65 compared to its previous closing price of 0.49. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: ICU) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (ICU) is $5.00, which is $4.47 above the current market price. The public float for ICU is 3.21M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ICU on June 27, 2023 was 637.62K shares.

ICU’s Market Performance

The stock of SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (ICU) has seen a -2.32% decrease in the past week, with a -7.52% drop in the past month, and a -75.35% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.45% for ICU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.44% for ICU’s stock, with a -88.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ICU Trading at -54.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.06%, as shares surge +10.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -74.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICU fell by -2.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5226. In addition, SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation saw -87.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ICU starting from Chung Kevin, who purchase 12,543 shares at the price of $0.47 back on May 30. After this action, Chung Kevin now owns 68,125 shares of SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, valued at $5,953 using the latest closing price.

Russell Richard D., the Director of SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, purchase 20,000 shares at $0.50 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Russell Richard D. is holding 27,978 shares at $10,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ICU

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.57.

Conclusion

To put it simply, SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (ICU) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.