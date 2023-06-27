Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Stock Experiences -6.47% Monthly Change

The stock of Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) has gone down by -9.61% for the week, with a -6.47% drop in the past month and a -1.25% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.36% for RIVN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.58% for RIVN’s stock, with a -38.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for RIVN is $23.00, which is $10.2 above the current price. The public float for RIVN is 801.37M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.50% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RIVN on June 27, 2023 was 25.68M shares.

RIVN) stock’s latest price update

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN)’s stock price has decreased by -0.59 compared to its previous closing price of 13.53. However, the company has seen a -9.61% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/20/23 that Rivian to Use Tesla Chargers, Following Ford and GM

Analysts’ Opinion of RIVN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RIVN stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for RIVN by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for RIVN in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $14 based on the research report published on April 19th of the current year 2023.

RIVN Trading at -2.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.22%, as shares sank -7.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIVN fell by -9.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.50. In addition, Rivian Automotive Inc. saw -27.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RIVN starting from McDonough Claire, who sale 3,625 shares at the price of $13.71 back on Jun 08. After this action, McDonough Claire now owns 72,304 shares of Rivian Automotive Inc., valued at $49,699 using the latest closing price.

Baker Jeff, the Chief Accounting Officer of Rivian Automotive Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $14.53 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that Baker Jeff is holding 86,204 shares at $290,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RIVN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-413.51 for the present operating margin

-199.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rivian Automotive Inc. stands at -407.24. The total capital return value is set at -37.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -37.41. Equity return is now at value -44.30, with -34.60 for asset returns.

Based on Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN), the company’s capital structure generated 10.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.27. Total debt to assets is 9.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 25.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.42.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.