Real-Time Update: SCWorx Corp. (WORX) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

In the past week, WORX stock has gone down by -25.76%, with a monthly gain of 84.14% and a quarterly surge of 48.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 40.54%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 40.74% for SCWorx Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 55.60% for WORX stock, with a simple moving average of 7.61% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.88. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for WORX is 9.80M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WORX on June 27, 2023 was 4.37M shares.

WORX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) has decreased by -6.17 when compared to last closing price of 0.52. Despite this, the company has experienced a -25.76% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

WORX Trading at 59.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WORX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 40.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 40.54%, as shares surge +76.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WORX fell by -25.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3255. In addition, SCWorx Corp. saw 23.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WORX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-52.66 for the present operating margin

+35.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for SCWorx Corp. stands at -45.75. Equity return is now at value -24.70, with -17.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.38.

Conclusion

To put it simply, SCWorx Corp. (WORX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.