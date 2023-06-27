Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) has gone down by -4.07% for the week, with a 10.78% rise in the past month and a -2.00% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.50% for QNRX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.18% for QNRX’s stock, with a -62.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.79. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) by analysts is $8.67, which is $8.16 above the current market price. The public float for QNRX is 10.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.77% of that float. On June 27, 2023, the average trading volume of QNRX was 256.22K shares.

QNRX) stock’s latest price update

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -13.34 compared to its previous closing price of 0.59. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

QNRX Trading at 3.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QNRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.23%, as shares surge +15.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QNRX fell by -4.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5021. In addition, Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. saw -64.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for QNRX

Equity return is now at value -170.50, with -77.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.79.

Conclusion

To sum up, Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.