QuantumScape Corporation (QS) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

The public float for QS is 292.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 19.28% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of QS on June 27, 2023 was 4.87M shares.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.92 in comparison to its previous close of 6.84, however, the company has experienced a -12.86% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

QS’s Market Performance

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) has seen a -12.86% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 2.95% gain in the past month and a -12.40% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.82% for QS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.05% for QS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -14.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QS stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for QS by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for QS in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $2 based on the research report published on June 08th of the current year 2023.

QS Trading at -2.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.09%, as shares surge +6.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QS fell by -12.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.94. In addition, QuantumScape Corporation saw 17.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QS starting from Leohold Jurgen, who sale 9,101 shares at the price of $8.01 back on Jun 16. After this action, Leohold Jurgen now owns 185,717 shares of QuantumScape Corporation, valued at $72,904 using the latest closing price.

Hettrich Kevin, the Chief Financial Officer of QuantumScape Corporation, sale 75,820 shares at $7.32 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that Hettrich Kevin is holding 703,608 shares at $554,814 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QS

Equity return is now at value -31.40, with -28.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, QuantumScape Corporation (QS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.