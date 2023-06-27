Qifu Technology Inc. (QFIN) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Qifu Technology Inc. (QFIN) has seen a 7.54% increase in the past week, with a 20.21% gain in the past month, and a -7.53% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.40% for QFIN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.99% for QFIN stock, with a simple moving average of -2.23% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Qifu Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Qifu Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) is above average at 4.81x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.44.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Qifu Technology Inc. (QFIN) is $190.92, which is $9.5 above the current market price. The public float for QFIN is 159.85M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.92% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of QFIN on June 27, 2023 was 853.68K shares.

QFIN stock's latest price update

The stock of Qifu Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) has increased by 7.68 when compared to last closing price of 15.63. Despite this, the company has experienced a 7.54% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of QFIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QFIN stocks, with China Renaissance repeating the rating for QFIN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for QFIN in the upcoming period, according to China Renaissance is $20.80 based on the research report published on September 29th of the previous year 2022.

QFIN Trading at 2.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QFIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.69%, as shares surge +22.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QFIN rose by +7.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.60. In addition, Qifu Technology Inc. saw -17.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for QFIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.02 for the present operating margin

+82.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Qifu Technology Inc. stands at +24.31. Equity return is now at value 20.60, with 9.50 for asset returns.

Based on Qifu Technology Inc. (QFIN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.79.

The receivables turnover for the company is 1.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.45.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Qifu Technology Inc. (QFIN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.