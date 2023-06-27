Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) has seen a -11.33% decrease in the past week, with a -10.24% drop in the past month, and a -9.11% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.41% for PLYA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.45% for PLYA’s stock, with a simple moving average of 6.30% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA) Right Now?

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for PLYA is at 1.53.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for PLYA is 127.88M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.94% of that float. The average trading volume for PLYA on June 27, 2023 was 1.08M shares.

PLYA) stock’s latest price update

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA)’s stock price has dropped by -6.99 in relation to previous closing price of 8.58. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -11.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLYA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLYA stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PLYA by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for PLYA in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $8 based on the research report published on June 26th of the current year 2023.

PLYA Trading at -12.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.84%, as shares sank -11.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLYA fell by -11.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.06. In addition, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. saw 22.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLYA starting from Peterson Karl Mr., who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $9.23 back on Jun 13. After this action, Peterson Karl Mr. now owns 2,634,033 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., valued at $184,600 using the latest closing price.

Maliassas Gregory, the Chief Operating Officer of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., sale 15,000 shares at $9.08 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that Maliassas Gregory is holding 332,688 shares at $136,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLYA

Equity return is now at value 8.20, with 2.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.