PG&E Corporation (PCG) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) is above average at 18.99x. The 36-month beta value for PCG is also noteworthy at 1.13.

The public float for PCG is 1.97B, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.30% of that float. The average trading volume of PCG on June 27, 2023 was 16.17M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

PCG) stock’s latest price update

PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG)’s stock price has plunge by -0.18relation to previous closing price of 16.89. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.10% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 04/17/23 that Biden adds more EV charging across U.S., with pledges from Uber, Walmart, PG&E and others

PCG’s Market Performance

PCG’s stock has fallen by -3.10% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.37% and a quarterly rise of 7.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.29% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.08% for PG&E Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.43% for PCG stock, with a simple moving average of 7.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PCG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PCG stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for PCG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PCG in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $20.50 based on the research report published on April 03rd of the current year 2023.

PCG Trading at -0.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.29%, as shares surge +2.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCG fell by -3.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.95. In addition, PG&E Corporation saw 3.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCG starting from Burke Carolyn Jeanne, who purchase 156 shares at the price of $15.90 back on Mar 30. After this action, Burke Carolyn Jeanne now owns 25,072 shares of PG&E Corporation, valued at $2,480 using the latest closing price.

Poppe Patricia K, the Chief Executive Officer of PG&E Corporation, sale 66,700 shares at $15.87 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Poppe Patricia K is holding 1,269,325 shares at $1,058,529 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCG

Equity return is now at value 8.40, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, PG&E Corporation (PCG) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.